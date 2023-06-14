7 arrested for looting passengers on Yamuna Expressway

Agra In a joint operation, force from three police stations and the Special Operation Group (SOG) team of Mathura police arrested seven accused involved in the recent incident of loot on Yamuna Expressway. The accused used to hit a fast-moving vehicle with stone and their accomplices standing ahead used to loot the travellers once the car stopped to assess the damage. Cops from Mathura and arrested criminals on the spot on Tuesday. (HT)

“Such incidents on Yamuna expressway in Mathura district were taken as challenge and police from Mant, Sureer and Jamuna Par police stations, assisted by the SOG team, started a hunt. It was noted during investigation that the accused used to avoid electronic gadgets like mobiles and looted only cash and jewellery, ” informed inspector general (Agra Range) Deepak Kumar on Tuesday.

There were three major loots in the recent past and cases were registered at Mant police station (crime Number 113/23), Jamuna Par police station (crime number 196/23) and at Sureer police station (crime number 156/23).

IG Deepak Kumar and SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey had visited the spots twice and it came to their knowledge that one of the accused involved used to throw stone at a fast-moving car to damage the wind screen or any other part of the vehicle.

“In a planned manner, five or six other accused, used to wait for the shocked car driver to stop about three metres area ahead of the spot and then they looted the passengers. The accused avoided electronic gadgets and focused only on cash and jewllery which they shared later,” said the IG.

“At about 3 AM on Tuesday, the combined police team had an encounter with the criminals on the service road at 101 Milestone near the Radha Rani underpass and three criminals were injured and arrested. Police also nabbed four other accused later,” the IG said.

Those arrested after being injured in encounter were identified as Rahul, Bosu and Jal Singh while the other four included Luchha Baj, Puchhi alias Suleman, Ashfaq and Ajay. Barring Puchhi, a resident of Agra, all six are from Mathura district.

The accused came from ‘nat’ community, a semi-nomadic group, mostly found engaged in performing acrobatics on road. They performed in Mathura district during the day but resorted to looting on Yamuna Expressway at night.

The 165 kilometres-long Yamuna Expressway connects Agra with NOIDA in National Capital Region (NCR) and was opened for public in 2012. Tourists coming to view monuments in Agra opt for this Expressway.