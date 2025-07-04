8 booked for anomalies in recruitment of 2 asst teachers, clerk at Sultanpur school

LUCKNOW The UP Vigilance Establishment has booked eight people, including a former basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) and former block education officer (BEO) of Sultanpur, for alleged irregularities in the recruitment of two assistant teachers and a clerk at a government-aided school in Sultanpur’s Kadipur area around 10 years ago, said authorities. The FIR was lodged by vigilance inspector Dhruv Chand Maurya at Ayodhya sector police station of vigilance on July 1 (Tuesday). (Pic for representation)

It was alleged that the two assistant teachers, Ranjana Singh and Veer Vikram Singh, and clerk Vijay Vikram Singh, were family members and relatives of the then members of the school management committee, who died or quit the committee before and after the appointments were done. Moreover, around ₹28 lakh bribe was paid to different people involved in the process of recruitment, the FIR stated.

The investigation was ordered by the government about four years ago, following complaints of irregularities in the recruitment process. The vigilance’s investigation found that the school management committee had manipulated the recruitment process to favour unqualified candidates.

The FIR was lodged by vigilance inspector Dhruv Chand Maurya at Ayodhya sector police station of vigilance on July 1 (Tuesday). He conducted an open inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of two assistant teachers and a clerk as per the government order issued in the matter in 2022.

The complainant alleged the involvement of Ramesh Kumar Yadav (former BSA), Omkar Singh (former BEO) Rajendra Kumar Saroj (former principal), Veer Vikram Singh and Ranjana Singh (assistant teachers), Vijay Vikram Singh (clerk) and Achhelal Singh (member of the management committee) in the irregularities. They were booked under sections 7 and 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC for criminal conspiracy.

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that the alleged irregularities were conducted at Maharana Pratap School of Katsaari village in Sultanpur’s Kadipur. The investigation found that some members of the school management committee manipulated the recruitment process to favour unqualified candidates. He said the school recruited teachers for arts subjects despite having a vacancy for a science teacher.

The degrees and other documents of eligible candidates were tampered with and three eligible candidates’ BSc degrees were altered to BA degrees, and they were not even called for an interview, it was alleged. Approximately ₹28 lakh was allegedly taken as bribe for giving jobs to relatives, he added.