A 12-day ‘pop-up’ police station for 30,000 scouts and guides

LUCKNOW ‘Thana Jamboree’, a pop-up police station, has been set up for 12 days at the venue for 19th National Scouts and Guides Jamboree. It is fully operational and mirrors the structure of a regular police station. The police station set up at the national jamboree event at the Defence Expo Ground, Vrindavan Sector 15, in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

It features its own SHO, sub-inspectors, constables, duty registers and round-the-clock response teams and everything possible to run a police station.

Set up to manage the massive movement of over 30,000 scouts and guides and nearly 40,000 visitors, the ‘Thana Jamboree’ is supported by eight police outposts, including two all-women pink booths designed to provide swift assistance and safety support for girls and women participants.

Police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar said the temporary police station is equipped with every essential component of city policing. “More than 350 civil police and 820 including all the PAC, LIU and traffic personnel, have been deployed across the venue. A modern control room with over 400 CCTV cameras monitors the campus 24×7, and a dedicated radio network ensures seamless coordination among teams,” he said.

“It is a 12-day police station. and along with personnel who work in two shifts day and night, the Chowki in charges are facilitated with bikes and PA systems. One Dy SP rank officer is made in charge and ADCP (south) is nodal officer,” said ADCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli.

He said, “Now, 11 thanas are under this jurisdiction. There were five complaints since the establishment of the police station, all of which have been resolved. We have fire, radio, traffic and CCTV control rooms attached to the thana.”

Apart from ‘Jambaroo Thana’, a ‘modern police station scouts city was also erected for education and to teach young visitors how policing actually works. Scouts and guides from various states are exploring displays on police working style, Mission Shakti, cyber security awareness, surveillance systems, emergency response strategies and community policing. “The aim is to help children see policing as a blend of technology, discipline and public service,” added the ADCP.

DCP (south) Nipun Agarwal that while the exhibit educates, the real thana remains fully functional and another 200 traffic police officers are regulating vehicle flow around the sprawling venue. Inside the campus, four fire stations have been activated for emergency response, two PRVs conduct continuous patrolling, and 90 LIU intelligence personnel are stationed across the ground to strengthen vigilance.

“This arrangement mirrors a miniature policing network,” the DCP said. “Our priority is to ensure complete safety and also give these young participants a meaningful insight into how modern policing truly works.”