A rumour that triggered the violence

LUCKNOW: The demolition drive in Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar on Sunday evening took a violent turn after a rumour spread on social media, fearing that five to six people were trapped in the debris. A bulldozer razing a commercial complex in the Akbar Nagar area of Lucknow on Sunday (HT photo)

The rumour spread in the area that the commercial complex being demolished by the LDA collapsed onto adjacent houses, trapping many residents under debris. Furthermore, reports of casualties provoked the people, who were seen pelting stones at the police in viral videos.

As the crowd turned violent, heavy police forces were deployed, including thousands of security personnel from the Lucknow police and PAC. Senior officials also arrived at the spot to control the situation, and the area was immediately cordoned off by the police.

The matter escalated to the extent that the Lucknow police had to release a statement ordering strict action against rumour mongers. “The rumour circulating on social media regarding some locals being buried under debris due to a house collapse during the demolition process by the LDA in Akbar Nagar, is completely untrue. There have been no casualties on the spot, and law and order is maintained. Please refrain from spreading any kind of rumour. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours,” the statement said.

DCP, central, Raveena Tyagi, said, “No one was injured, and there are no reports of injuries to any cops or locals. The rumour led people to pelt stones.”

“Presently, the police are not allowing entry of anyone at the spot. The anti-encroachment drive has been put on hold for now. The police used mild force to regain control of the situation,” she added.

Joint commissioner of police (law & order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal, who also reached the spot, was seen pacifying the crowd. He said that the rumour possibly led to stone pelting and reassured that the situation is now under control

“The building was already vacant during its demolition. Whenever there is a demolition, we make sure to vacate it,” he said.