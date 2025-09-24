A theft foretold in posters: Gang strikes Shravasti village as threatened, jewellery worth lakhs looted

A gang of robbers allegedly struck in Shravasti on the very date mentioned in posters that had warned villagers of a planned dacoity. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the gang entered a house in Makuuni village, under the Malhipur police station limits. It escaped with gold and silver jewellery worth several lakhs, just weeks before the marriage of a daughter in the family, senior police officers said on Wednesday. Family held captive; gold and silver ornaments stolen weeks before daughter’s wedding, culprits at large (Sourced)

The robbery took place at the house of Mustakeem when the power supply was disrupted and the family was asleep. Police said three men sneaked into the house and confronted the family. One of the daughters, who resisted, was allegedly assaulted and silenced by the intruders. The robbers then fled with ornaments belonging to four daughters of the household, kept in a box.

While the family and locals described the incident as a dacoity, Bhinga circle officer Satish Kumar Sharma, who is the supervising officer of Malhipur police station, clarified that it was a case of theft. “A complaint has been received. The reports of dacoity are false. A team has been deployed to trace the culprits, and further investigation is underway,” he said.

Locals claimed posters had been pasted in nearby villages, including Makuuni, warning of a planned dacoity on September 23. The strike took place the same night, leaving residents concerned. Ikauna circle officer Bharat Paswan said the police are taking the matter seriously and have involved the Special Operation Group (SOG) to identify those behind putting up the posters in Madhyanagar Manoharpur village.

Notably, a similar case was reported in December 2023 from Kodri village in Basti district. Then, too, a poster warning of dacoity had been put up, creating panic before police intervened and removed the notices.