Abbas Ansari disqualified from UP Assembly

Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau Sadar assembly constituency who was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in a 2022 hate speech case by a special court on Saturday, has been disqualified from Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Abbas Ansari is the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (HT file)

Abbas is the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died last year. According to a notification issued by the UP legislative assembly on Sunday, Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari is disqualified from May 31, 2025 as per Election Commission of India letter no. 509/Gen/2015/RCC, dated 13.10.2015 and order dated July 10, 2013 passed by the Supreme Court.

Principal secretary, Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, Pradeep Dubey said with the disqualification of Abbas Ansari, the Mau Sadar seat has been declared vacant. The Election Commission of India has been informed about the vacancy and the poll panel will issue a notification for holding the election, he said.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (MP-MLA), Mau, Dr KP Singh, on Saturday sentenced Abbas Ansari to two years’ imprisonment in a case of violation of election code of conduct and hate speech during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.

The Special MP/MLA court had convicted and sentenced Ansari to imprisonment of two years each under IPC sections 189 and 153-A, one year under section 506 and six months imprisonment under section 171-F. The court ordered that all the sentences will run simultaneously.

Abbas’s accomplice Mansoor Ansari was sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment under IPC section 120-B in the case and a fine of ₹1000 was imposed on him.

Abbas Ansari, who was contesting 2022 assembly election as an SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat, had threatened officials of Mau administration during a public meeting at Paharpur ground of the city, saying he will “settle scores and teach them a lesson” after the elections.