Action against me for ‘exposing the truth’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Manikarnika row

Reacting to the FIR lodged against him for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding ongoing redevelopment works at Manikarnika Ghat by posting and sharing AI-generated videos on social media platform X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday said instead of taking action against those ‘who carried out the demolition at the ghat’s platform, action was taken against him for exposing the truth’. AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (HT file)

Temples were damaged, and a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar was broken, drawing protests from sadhus and others, he alleged, asserting that he would not be intimidated.

There have been protests against a demolition drive under the redevelopment plan of the Manikarnika ghat, with many alleging that a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar has been damaged, a charge refuted by the district administration.

The AAP leader expressed these views when his party’s “give jobs, give social justice” foot march entered Varanasi during the day. The “rojagar do, samajik nyaya do padyatra”, led by Singh, reached Jakhni, Jamuni, Varanasi from Mirzapur where it started on Friday. On the way to Varanasi, the yatra was welcomed by the youth, lawyers, women and the elderly.

Sanjay Singh said the goal of the march is to demand employment for the youths and end discrimination. “This foot march is for the rights of Dalits, backward classes, the oppressed and marginalised communities,” he added.

He alleged that caste discrimination, poverty, and destitution in UP had made the lives of the poor and young people difficult. Criticising the incidents of paper leaks, Singh alleged that the government is only making promises, but there was no visible progress towards providing employment.

Those booked served notice

A day after registering two FIRs against eight individuals for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding redevelopment work of Manikarnika Ghat here, Chowk police in Varanasi on Sunday served notices to them seeking explanation on the matter within the next three days.

Confirming it, assistant commissioner of police, Dashashwamedh, Atul Anjan Tripathi, said social media was being monitored and strict action would be ensured if any one spread misinformation or rumour.