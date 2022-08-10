Active Covid cases rise to 70 in Agra
Five more Covid positive cases were reported in Agra on Wednesday taking the active caseload in the district to 70.
There were 17 Covid positive cases on Tuesday, 19 on Monday and 11 on Sunday.
A major concern for district health officials is about the out of order testing machine for Covid at SN Medical College of Agra and as such samples are being sent to Lucknow for testing.
“There is a technical snag in the system for testing samples at SN Medical College. The issue has been communicated and is being attended by concerned authorities and hopefully the facility will be revived within a day or two,” said Dr AK Srivastava, chief medical officer (CMO) Agra.
He said “Presently we are testing about 1500 samples a day but aim at enhancing the capacity to 2000 to 2500 once the testing facility revives in Agra.”
The official added that in present scenario, the stress is on vaccination process.
“We are urging those who have taken both the doses to go for booster doses, available free these days at health centers and SN Medical College,” stated Dr Srivastava.
As many as 34,000 took vaccines on Sunday, the day when special drive was oraganised for vaccination, the CMO said.
Agra was the first district in Uttar Pradesh to report Covid positive cases on March 02, 2020 and since than 466 have died because of the deadly virus that is mutating constantly. In all 36578 have tested positive in Agra since March 2020 and 36222 have recovered with recovery rate presently at 98.54 % in Agra.
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
