After 9-yr hiatus, UPSRTC to fill staff shortage through Mritak Ashrit Scheme

Two days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath revived the Mritak Ashrit scheme for the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSTRCT), the corporation spokesperson Amarnath Sahai stated that the date for the commencement of recruitments is yet to be finalised. “We are awaiting an official order from the state government, after which the recruitment process will begin.” the corporation returning to profitability, there was renewed expectation this year for the revival of the scheme (For representation only)

He further stated that these beneficiaries, dependents of deceased UPSRTC employees who were the sole earners in their families, will be employed as drivers and conductors in the state bus fleet. “As per the information available, around 15 to 20 of the 1165 beneficiaries have not completed high school and will therefore only be eligible for driver positions. The rest will be considered for conductor roles, subject to final verification of their documents,” he added.

The scheme had remained stalled for the past nine years, reportedly because it can only be implemented when the corporation is operating at a profit. In recent years, the corporation was incurring losses, as shared by former spokesperson Ajit Singh during the two continuous protests at the UPSRTC Headquarters in Lucknow in June last year. However, with the corporation returning to profitability, there was renewed expectation this year for the revival of the scheme.

Now, nine years later, the shortage of personnel, more specifically the drivers and conductors for the state bus fleet, will be fulfilled by the beneficiaries of the Mritak Ashrit scheme. Now, the number of beneficiaries is 1165, as kins lose eligibility for the scheme after five years of the employees’ passing.