After Indira Nagar, Lalbagh raises water contamination alarm in Lucknow

After Indira Nagar, water contamination is now a concern for people in Lalbagh, one of the most prominent localities in the city, too. (For representation)

People at Valmiki Marg, which falls in Lalbagh and is only a couple of hundred metres away from the Hazratganj police station, reported yellowish and stinking water flowing from their taps for the past two days. A resident said at least 10 households were affected, and that families had stopped using tap water for drinking and cooking, fearing water-borne diseases.

In response to the claims, general manager (Jalkal) Kuldeep Singh said issues arose in the older areas of the cities and decades-old colonies due to damaged pipelines, and that the department was acting on every complaint..

On Monday, locals in Indira Nagar complained about contamination and sudden disruption in water supply. They alleged that civic agencies stopped water supply without prior notice due to sewer-related work, leaving hundreds without any alternative arrangements.

Social activist Sangeeta Sharma, who lives in Indira Nagar Sector A, had said repeated complaints failed to prompt timely action. “Residents suffered due to contaminated water and abrupt supply cuts. Authorities did not issue any warning or provide tankers,” she alleged.

“Our teams inspect sites immediately, repair leakages, and test water quality,” Singh had said, denying any widespread contamination.