After man’s death, Lucknow police launch crackdown on hazardous kite string

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s strong displeasure over banned nylon kite string leading to the death of a 33-year-old man spurred the Lucknow police on Thursday to launch a three-day special drive against the storage, sale and use of Chinese manjha. Lucknow police officials conducting a search on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Questioning how the deadly string continues to be sold openly despite a complete ban, the chief minister directed police officials to carry out district-wise raids to dismantle the illegal supply chain.

Mohammad Shoaib, a medical representative, died due to injuries sustained on coming in contact with banned nylon kite string at Haiderganj overbridge under Bazaar Khala police station limits in the state capital on Wednesday.

The crackdown is aimed at preventing further loss of life and ensuring strict enforcement of the ban on the hazardous kite string.

“A three-day special drive has been initiated with immediate effect. All deputy commissioners of police in each zone, along with station house officers and outpost in-charges, have been instructed to conduct an aggressive campaign against the storage, sale and use of banned Chinese manjha,” said joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar.

He added that similar drives had been conducted in the past as well, during which strict action was taken against violators.

“There have been earlier cases where people suffered grievous injuries and even lost their lives due to Chinese manjha. Police had taken firm action in those instances too,” Kumar said.

The JCP warned that no leniency would be shown this time.

“Anyone found storing, selling or using banned nylon manjha will face strict legal action,” he said, adding that police teams have been instructed to carry out surprise checks in markets, residential areas and kite-flying hotspots.

From senior police officers to constables at the police station and outpost level, all were seen raiding shops in all five zones of the Lucknow police commissionerate on the first day of the drive.

DCP West Vishwajeet, along with ADCP and SHOs of multiple police stations, raided several shops in Chowk, Qaiserbagh, Kakori and seized a large amount of banned items. The Bazarkhala police station, under which Wednesday’s incident took place, is part of the West zone.

Similar dives were conducted in Vibhuti Khand, Chinhat area under East zone. A senior police officer said total seizures would be shared at the end of the drive.