After poll results: Yogi in action mode, sets governance agenda

LUCKNOW After the BJP’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, chief minister Yogi Adityanath swung into action mode, setting the governance agenda and pulling up ministers/bureaucrats to give a clear-cut message that negligence in public work and delay in the implementation of schemes would not be tolerated. The CM also asked ministers to shed “VIP culture” and visit the field to communicate with people on the programmes of the government and resolve their grievances on priority basis. (File Photo)

Non-performing officers were likely to be shunted in a bureaucratic reshuffle to be carried out within a week, said sources in the state government.

Unemployment was a major issue in the Lok Sabha election campaign and opposition parties attacked the state government over delay in filling up posts in government departments and ignoring reservation norms in recruitment. The opposition succeeded in setting unemployment as a campaign narrative to mobilise youths in its support. Reaching out to the young population, INDIA bloc promised recruitment to 30 lakh posts after the election.

After the scrutiny of poll results, the CM called a meeting of officers and directed them to fill up all vacant posts in various departments on priority basis and examine recruitment rules. “The CM has started filling gaps in governance,” said a BJP leader.

During the election campaign, INDIA bloc also raised the issue of the amendment to the Constitution to create disarray in the BJP, OBC-Dalit rainbow coalition. The shift in the OBC-Dalit vote base of the BJP paved way for the victory of INDIA bloc on 43 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP deputed ministers as in-charge of 75 districts and 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, but they failed to counter the opposition’s tirade on Constitution.

“The working of the ministers will be under constant scanner. After the poll debacle, BJP plans to take corrective measures on the ground and ensure that the opposition does not gain foothold in the saffron support base,” said a BJP leader.

In the 2022 assembly election, the BJP stormed back to power with a decisive mandate, giving chief minister Yogi Adityanath a second term and establishing him as a leader determined to give an investment push to UP.

Departments had been allocated budget to complete projects cleared for the financial year 2024-25, but many were unable to utilise the funds.

During the election, opposition leaders were active on various social media platforms to attack the BJP government, raising questions over the schemes run by the government. Taking cognizance of the utility of social media platforms, the CM asked ministers to increase activity on social media and widely publicize achievements of the central and state government. “People should be made aware of policies, decisions and their positive results,” he said.

To connect directly with people, the Adityanath started Janata darshan programme immediately after the withdrawal of the model code of conduct. He told ministers to give priority to public hearings. “Ministers should also review actions being taken at the police station, tehsil and district levels regarding the applications received on IGRS and CM helpline,” he said.

The CM made it clear to the ministers and officers that the state government will move with full force on its development and welfare agenda despite the caste and creed rant by the opposition during the election campaign. “All the departments should work to achieve the target of $1 trillion economy. The responsibility of each department should be fixed; ministers and officers must review the progress regularly,” he added.

CM MEETS MINISTERS IN MODI 3.0 CABINET

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met newly appointed Union ministers in Modi 3.0 cabinet, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday.

It was Adityanath’s first meeting with the leaders following NDA’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet. On Monday morning, the CM met Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari and extended his best wishes to them on their inclusion in the cabinet.

Rajnath Singh won from Lucknow, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur. In the LS elections, Yogi had campaigned for Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.