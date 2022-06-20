Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Agnipath stir: No impact of Bharat Bandh in Agra zone
Police officials carried out vigil in Agra zone deployed forces at vulnerable points to ensure no untoward incidents during the Bharat Bandh called against Centre’s new defence recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’
Mathura police on vigil on Yamuna Express Way on Monday in view of Bharat Bandh call given to oppose Agnipath scheme for new recruitment or Indian armed forces .
Published on Jun 20, 2022 09:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Amidst intensified vigil, Bharat Bandh call on Monday in protest against Centre’s new defence recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ remained ineffective in eight districts of Agra zone, said police and administrative officials.

Police and administrative officials led the teams on move in respective districts and force was deployed at vulnerable points, including railway stations, to ensure no untoward incidents.

Force was mobilised in Agra zone comprising Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras.

In Aligarh, district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani carried out patrolling around sensitive areas like Khair and Iglas region that had witnessed large scale violence and arson last Friday during the anti-Agnipath protest.

The protesters had on Friday last disrupted traffic on Yamuna Expressway which passes through Tappal area of Aligarh and torched six roadways buses and a police outpost at Jattari.

“Aligarh police had cracked down heavily on those suspected and 11 coaching center owners, all from Tappal area, were arrested on Saturday for provoking students. These centers have been closed since then. Sixty eight people have been jailed in 4 cases registered in Aligarh district after Friday violence while 50 others have been booked for damaging peace and tranquility,” said the SSP.

In neighbouring Mathura that was another district which saw stone pelting on police and roadways buses on Friday remained totally peaceful on Monday. Traffic moved smoothly on Yamuna Expressway – a 165 km long track connecting Agra with Noida passing through Mathura and Aligarh districts.

Traffic movement remained smooth on Agra-Lucknow Expressway that passes through Firozabad after district police made an appeal to masses not to pay heed to rumours or provocative messages on social media.

Similarly, no incidents were reported from Kasganj, Etah, Hathras, Etah where authorities remained on high alert.

Protests had erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme last Tuesday to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year’s recruitment to 23.

Caption ::: SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani leading police force on vigil in Aligarh on Monday. Photo HT

