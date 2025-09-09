Agra, Jhansi, Moradabad bag top spots in air quality survey

Agra secured the third position, followed by Kanpur at fifth, Prayagraj at seventh, Varanasi at 11th, Ghaziabad at 12th and Lucknow at 15th in the category of cities with a population above 10 lakh in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025, conducted by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), according to a state government statement issued on Tuesday. Lucknow was ranked 15th among big cities in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025. (For representation)

In the 3-10 lakh population category, Jhansi and Moradabad jointly bagged the second rank, while Gorakhpur and Firozabad stood fifth and Bareilly ranked seventh. In the below three lakh population category, Anpara was placed fifth, Rae Bareli seventh, Gajrula 23rd and Khurja 26th, reflecting progress across all tiers of urban governance, the statement said.

Agra, Jhansi and Moradabad have also been awarded a cash prize of ₹25 lakh each, recognising their achievements and sustained efforts in improving air quality, the statement added.

The survey evaluated cities on the basis of activities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and their success in curbing pollution. These achievements were made possible due to the sustained efforts of urban local bodies, which undertook intensive dust suppression and pollution control measures at construction sites and major roads, along with mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling in congested areas, the statement said.

Cities also promoted eco-friendly mobility by expanding e-vehicle networks and non-motorised transport facilities, while large-scale plantation drives, urban forests and green belt development increased green cover. Strict action was taken against open waste burning and steps were implemented for scientific solid waste management. Public awareness campaigns further encouraged citizen participation, making people active partners in building cleaner, greener cities, the statement added.