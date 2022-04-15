Agra Mayor talks tough on cleanliness
Agra Mayor of Agra Naveen Jain on Wednesday warned officials of action in case of laxity in ensuring cleanliness in the city. He stressed on door-to-door collection of waste, disposal of garbage and cleaning of drains and asked officials to fix responsibility for the tasks assigned.
Presiding over a meeting with municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde at Agra Nagar Nigam on Wednesday evening, Jain made it clear that he wanted door to door garbage collection in all wards of Agra Nagar Nigam by June 15.
He stressed on setting deadlines for the tasks assigned. “There are 446 drains, including 31 major drains and 18 underground ones. They all need cleaning before the monsoon and proper arrangement should be made to avoid water logging in future,” he said.
“Much needs to be done for proper garbage disposal as complaints are being received that supervisors are not reaching the assigned areas and presence of cleaning staff is not being monitored,” said the Mayor, asking for vigil on cleaning of Pink Toilets, Mobile Toilets and Sulabh Shochalayas in the city.
“Penalty should be imposed on those spreading garbage and waste near their houses and on spots where earlier there were garbage bins,” he warned.
Municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde said that fortnightly review would be held to assess efficiency and ensure compliance with the Mayor’s directives.
-
UP police save ₹2.54 cr of public in 853 cybercrime incidents
Lucknow The UP police succeeded in cancelling bank transactions of nearly ₹2.54 crore in 853 cases of cybercrime in the first three months of 2022, said a press release shared by the UP police on Wednesday. It further stated that the three police zones that performed well in curbing cybercrime menace by cancelling the fraudulent bank transaction were Meerut zone, Prayagraj zone and Gorakhpur zone.
-
BJP’s ally Athawale says Pawar is secular, not casteist
Mumbai: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, saying his party is known for its appeasement politics and for polarising society on communal lines. Fadnavis's remarks came a day after Pawar said constant attempts were made to create communal troubles in the country. Meanwhile, Pawar, who has been accused of promoting a “casteist” brand of politics by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, has received unexpected support.
-
Covid-19 testing to be increased in Gurugram
With an increase in the number of Covid cases being reported daily in Gurugram district, officials from the state health department on Thursday said testing will be stepped up in Gurugram in the coming days and about 3,000 to 4,000 samples will be tested every day. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 147 new Covid-19 cases and a positivity rate of 8.78%.
-
Law vague on dying declaration format: Experts
HT spoke with senior police officers and legal experts to understand whether a WhatsApp message can be considered as a dying declaration. “Under the Evidence Act, a dying declaration is the last statement given by any person before his death and it is considered in investigations since it is assumed that a dying person will tell the truth,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.
-
Corona rising again: 90 test +ve in Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW: Rise in fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh was recorded for the third consecutive day on Thursday, as 90 more people tested corona positive. “There are 362 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. According to the state health department data, on Monday UP recorded 14 new cases, on Tuesday 35 and on Wednesday 55 new Covid cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics