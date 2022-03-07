Agra university’s convocation on March 29
Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra will hold its convocation for the academic year 2020-21 on March 29. The university is also coming up with ‘One View’ software that will initially have all the marksheets and degrees of the students online for the 2020-21 academic year.
Officiating vice-chancellor of the university, Vinay Kumar Pathak, held an online meeting in this regard on Monday.
Detailing issues taken up during the meeting, university spokesperson Prof Pradeep Shridhar informed that in all 123110 students of the university will get their degrees during the convocation. Of these, 88,930 are graduation students, 12,655 are students of post-graduation, 17,769 are students of professional courses and 3,756 students who have passed the semester exams.
“We are coming up with ‘One View’ – a software which will initially have online marksheets and degrees of students of the academic year 2020-2021. Students can then take printouts of their degrees and marksheets’ stated V-C, who added that these degrees and marksheets will be soon uploaded on DiGilocker also.
Pro vice-chancellor Prof Ajay Taneja, dean academics Sanjeev Kumar, Dean Faculty US Sharma and others were present in the meeting.
