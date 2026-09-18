Ahead of 2027 UP polls, BJP focuses on workers, local leaders and booths
BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Vinod Tawde are holding a series of meetings with MPs, MLAs, district office-bearers and grassroots workers to assess the party’s position and improve coordination between the organisation and government.
With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections barely six months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its ground-level preparations, with senior leaders touring key regions to assess the prospects of party candidates, address differences among local leaders and activate workers at the booth level.
BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Vinod Tawde are holding a series of meetings with MPs, MLAs, district office-bearers and grassroots workers to assess the party’s position and improve coordination between the organisation and government.
Tawde’s tour includes Gorakhpur on September 17-18, Ayodhya on September 18-19 and Prayagraj from September 21-23, followed by a visit to Varanasi.
Eastern UP has emerged as a tough battleground for the saffron brigade, with the resurgent SP, riding on the PDA formula, posing a challenge in the 2027 polls. The assembly constituencies that the BJP lost in the 2022 polls and those it won by small margins are in focus for the BJP leadership. In 2022, the SP swept Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur, Ballia, Basti and Jaunpur districts, winning a majority of the seats. The constituencies where the party faced setbacks or tough competition in previous elections are also on the BJP’s radar.
Even though the BJP has reworked its strategy after forming the government for a second consecutive term, bringing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) back into its fold and accommodating leaders of Apna Dal (S) and the Nishad Party in the government to consolidate its hold over OBC voters, the BJP leadership does not want to leave any gaps in its 2027 strategy.
“Apathy among party workers, particularly those working at the booth level, is a major concern among BJP leaders. Booth committee presidents were conspicuous by their absence from meetings organised by the BJP state unit in several districts. MLAs were directed to hold meetings with booth committees to resolve the issue and activate them before the assembly elections,” said a BJP state unit vice-president familiar with the developments at the party meeting.
Both Santhosh and Tawde held review and feedback meetings in Lucknow and Kanpur with leaders and office-bearers, including local MPs, MLAs, district presidents, secretaries and leaders of various frontal organisations, to get a sense of the election from the ground.
In Kanpur, a local office-bearer drew the attention of the BJP leaders to the lack of response from the local administration to issues raised by BJP leaders. Santhosh told the BJP leader that rather than going to police stations, they should focus on strengthening the organisation.
Along with countering the Opposition narrative, leaders and office-bearers have been told to focus on new voters, especially youth and women. Along with highlighting the shortcomings of the Samajwadi Party government, party leaders have been asked to promote the achievements of the BJP government. They have also been asked to connect with voters through WhatsApp and update them about welfare and development schemes launched by the BJP government.
“Over four months are left in the assembly election. We should reach households to motivate voters to support the BJP in the election,” Santhosh said.
During an interaction with local leaders and office-bearers of the Gorakhpur region on Thursday, Tawde asked them about the defeat of party candidates in Azamgarh, Mau and Basti districts in the 2022 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the strategy to regain the vote base that had paved the way for the BJP’s victories in the 2017 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The 62 assembly seats in the Gorakhpur region are crucial for the BJP in the upcoming assembly election. In Gorakhpur division, the BJP was in a comfortable position, bagging 27 of the 28 assembly seats.
Along with holding meetings with MPs, MLAs, the regional president, district presidents and other office-bearers, Tawde will also hold meetings with grassroots workers, media in-charges, co-media in-charges and social media in-charges of various districts during his two-day stay in Gorakhpur.
Gorakhpur region president Vinod Rai said Tawde’s visit to Gorakhpur was important for the party. “His guidance and interaction with workers and office-bearers at various levels will help make organisational activities more effective in the region,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.Read More