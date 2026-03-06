Ahead of peak summer demand in Uttar Pradesh, review of electricity system sought

With electricity demand in the state expected to rise to 32,000-33,000 megawatt (mw) during the peak summer months, a consumer group has cautioned that structural limitations in the distribution network could create challenges during the upcoming season. The state currently has around 3.72 crore electricity consumers, with a total sanctioned electrical load exceeding 8 crore kilowatts (80,000 mw). (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The consumer body has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a detailed review of the electricity system before the onset of summer and take necessary corrective measures.

The state currently has around 3.72 crore electricity consumers, with a total sanctioned electrical load exceeding 8 crore kilowatts (80,000 mw), according to UPPCL data quoted by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad in its representation to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd.

However, according to the same data, the available capacity of 132 kV substations is only about 6 crore kilowatts (60,000 MW).

This results in a gap of nearly 2 crore kilowatts (20,000 MW) between sanctioned load and substation capacity, which consumer groups say could complicate grid management and supply stability.

Representatives of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad have urged UPPCL to halt what they describe as “experimental administrative changes” in electricity distribution companies and instead focus on practical, consumer-centric reforms to strengthen the system before the summer demand surge.

The parishad also demanded strict action against responsible officials if consumers face major power supply disruptions.

All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey said that with rising demand and infrastructure constraints, timely reforms and capacity upgrades will be crucial to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state during the high-consumption summer months.

Responding to these concerns, Gyanendra Dhar Dwivedi, director distribution of UPPCL, said the difference between sanctioned load and actual consumption is a normal phenomenon.

“This difference has always existed because sanctioned load is not used simultaneously. For instance, if a household has a 5 kW sanctioned load, it rarely consumes the full capacity even during peak summer. Similarly, across the state, not all sanctioned load is used at the same time,” he said.

Dwivedi added that the state’s peak demand typically remains between 31,000 and 32,000 mw, and may reach around 33,000 mw this year. According to him, the existing infrastructure is capable of handling almost double the peak demand.