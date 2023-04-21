UP: Special arrangements at Lucknow’s Aishbagh Eidgah for women namazis on Eid

Centuries-old Aishbagh Eidgah here has made special arrangements for women to offer namaz (prayers) in a separate enclosure on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday. “The enclosure can accommodate more than 700 women. Further arrangements will also be made in case their number rises. The entry of women will be from two separate gates,” said Imam, Aishbagh Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali. Entry to women to offer namaz at Lucknow’s Aishbagh Eidgah on Eid was first allowed in 2016. (File photo)

“Entry to women to offer namaz here on the occasion of Eid was first allowed in 2016. That time too, the Eidgah has a separate dedicated enclosure for women,” he added. Maulana Khalid Rashid further said the enclosure was specially cleaned and decorated for women in Taiyab Hall of Eidgah for Eid namaz to be held at 10 am.

“Islam has always granted full rights to women and it’s a misconception that the clergy and Islamic leaders are against women because the Quran nowhere states that women should be barred from entering mosques or offering prayers,” he said.