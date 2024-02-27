Akbar Nagar: HC dismisses plea of commercial establishment owners

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions of 24 occupants of commercial spaces in Akbar Nagar, clearing the path for the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to demolish their illegal establishments. The petitioners represented themselves as slum dwellers and did not provide correct facts, court said. (Sourced)

Subsequent to the high court’s order, the LDA proceeded to demolish shops and other commercial establishments in Akbar Nagar on Ayodhya road on Tuesday evening.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Om Prakash Shukla observed on Tuesday: “Considering the entirety of the matter, this court finds no reason to exercise its discretionary jurisdiction in favour of the petitioners; thus, all the writ petitions are dismissed.”

“The interim orders, if any, granted earlier, stand discharged with regard to the aforementioned petitioners,” stated the court.

Out of the 73 dwellers of Akbar Nagar who file income tax/GST, 24 had approached the high court challenging the LDA’s demolition orders. While passing the order, the court observed that after reviewing the documents presented by the petitioners, it was evident that they are neither slum dwellers nor their establishments fall within the slum area.

“The petitioners represented themselves as slum dwellers and did not provide correct facts,” the court added.

Advocate Shailendra Kumar Singh, the chief standing counsel, represented the state government in court. The high court bifurcated the petitioners of Akbar Nagar into two categories: taxpayers and BPL card holders and conducted separate hearings.

The court completed the hearing of petitions from around 1,100 BPL card holders on Monday (February 26) and reserved the order. Residents of Akbar Nagar moved the high court in December last against the LDA’s demolition order, which claimed the whole area as illegal and constructed on Kukrail’s riverbed and banks.