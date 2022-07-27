Akhilesh attacks state govt over transfer-posting issue
Kanpur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over what he called the ‘transfer-posting scam’ and sought a CBI investigation.
“The ministers in Yogi cabinet are themselves raising questions on the transfers and postings. The government should immediately order a CBI investigation,” he told reporters in Kannauj.
Yadav, who was on way to Lucknow from Saifai, said a deputy CM was upset that he was not in the loop when officials were transferred, while the PWD minister was making allegations against top official of his department on this issue. A minister associated with Namami Gange project alleged irregularities in transfers and said that he was being neglected for he was a Dalit, he said.
“More than the opposition, the people in the government are making serious allegations of corruption on the government; this clearly shows the government is not working in the right direction,” he said, adding that said a former minister from Kannauj had to leave the government on corruption charges in the past.
He said the government was working for a few industrialists without heeding the needs of the common people. School going children had not been provided stationery and books, he said.
He blamed the BJP for the communal issue in Talgram and said the police should investigate the case impartially, without harassing any innocent person. “The police should act tough against people behind the Talgram case,” he said.
Criticising the government, he said he travelled for five km on Bundelkhand exprsssway inaugurated on July 16 last and found it incomplete.
He said the expressway was washed away in one rain and many people were injured within five days of inauguration. An investigation should be ordered and those responsible for the shoddy work should be punished.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
