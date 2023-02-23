Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh, team attend assembly sporting black sherwanis

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 23, 2023 12:58 AM IST

In a symbolic criticism of the state Budget and also to express solidarity with the party’s national general secretary Azam Khan and his family, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and some of the party MLAs attended the presentation in the UP Assembly in black sherwanis.

Tweeting pictures of the party members wearing black sherwanis, the SP wrote in Hindi: “Huzoor, aaj ka budget sherwani mein; badi-badi umeedon ki mezbaani mein (Sir, today’s budget in sherwani; to welcome tall claims).”

Akhilesh and party MLAs Ashu Malik, Zia-ur-Rehman, Shafiq-ur-Rehman Barq, Kamaal Akhtar, Zahid Beg and a few others were among those who sported black sherwanis apparently also to express solidarity with Azam Khan and in criticism of the government for “injustices and unfair action” against Azam and his family. Azam and his family members have over 80 cases against them in Rampur.

Also, the former MLA and his son Abdullah both had their assembly memberships terminated following their conviction by the MP/MLA court. Azam was Rampur Sadar MLA and Abdullah was Suar (Rampur) MLA.

