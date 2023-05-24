AKTU semester exams from Jun 5, but results of previous exams awaited

LUCKNOW Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has decided to go ahead with semester examinations from June 5 even as results of the previous exams were yet to be declared. The examinations for the third and final years were held in January and that of first and second year in March, said officials. Anxious students are increasingly taking to social media to draw the university authorities’ attention towards declaration of results. (Pic for representation)

Copies of the first and second year exams had not been evaluated while those of the third and final year exams were evaluated. But the work of processing the results was yet to start. There were 18 courses for which results were awaited.

Anxious students were increasingly taking to social media to draw the university authorities’ attention towards declaration of results that were already delayed. They also complained that the university announced the exam date but did not release the datasheet.

Even the agency that prepares the exam results had not been selected yet.

The university had recently floated a tender for the selection of an agency. Three companies filed a tender, but the bid of two companies was rejected on technical grounds during scrutiny.

The university will again float tender and the process will take around 15-20 days for completion.

According to rules, the result of the final year is to be declared by the end of June. When contacted, vice-chancellor JP Pandey said efforts were on to complete the task of floating tenders. “The process of declaring results will begin soon. Final year results may take some time as it requires tabulation of marks of previous semesters too.”

