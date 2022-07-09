Aligarh police release special traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha
The Aligarh police on Saturday released a special traffic plan to ensure smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations in the city on Sunday.
“The special traffic plan will remain in effect from 5 am to 11 am on Sunday. Both heavy and light vehicles will have limited access in the city area during this period,” a press statement released by Aligarh police said.
Guidelines were also issued for non-traditional vehicles like e-rickshaws, bullock carts and tractor-trolleys.
“The movement of non-traditional vehicles was prohibited in most of the city area during this duration of six hours when namaz would be offered followed by Qurbani (sacrifice),” the note read.
Meanwhile, Aligarh district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani attended Thana Diwas at Tappal police station and took note of Thursday night incident when some members of one community threw eggs at a wedding procession of those from dalit community.
“We have heard the complainants and case has been registered on Friday and required police force deployed. Situation is under control and an eye has been kept on trouble makers,” said SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.
The police and administrative officials also hit the roads in Braj region to assess preparations.
The SSP said authorities in Aligarh have been asked to remain on vigil even after Bakrid as Hindu holy month of ‘Shravan’ will follow soon.
AMU VC extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice chancellor professor Tariq Mansoor extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to all and said: “This is the day of sacrifice which reminds us that we must be ready to part with our belongings for attaining the divine blessing. May the Almighty accept our offerings and answer our supplications”.
He added “Let us work hard with the spirit of faith and warmth of love to brighten our path towards enlightenment and may Allah bless the AMU community and the Nation with peace, happiness and prosperity.”
Governor, Union education minister pay tributes to Japan ex-PM
Governor Anandiben Patel, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educationists from all over the country paid tributes to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Varanasi on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam. During his visit to Kashi in December 2015, Abe had gifted the International Cooperation and Convention Centre and had also attended Ganga aarti at famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.
PM to inaugurate Deoghar airport, address event in Patna on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar, a famous pilgrimage site in Jharkhand, and address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on July 12, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office on Saturday. Modi will address a public meeting at Deoghar College ground.
East Champaran reports highest no. of heritage trees in Bihar
West Champaran district in Bihar, home to the famous Valmiki Tiger Reserve, has no heritage tree while the neighbouring East Champaran district has listed 9,630 heritage trees, the highest number in the state, ever since the state government launched an app to collect details of such trees on World Biodiversity Day (May 22) this year, officials familiar with the matter said. The list shows Jamui having 58 such trees, Patna 16 and Madhubani six heritage.
Kharghar resident arrested for dragging traffic police on car bonnet
A 28-year-old engineer who had stepped out for breakfast has landed up in the police lockup for attempt-to-murder after dragging a police constable for 500 metres on the bonnet of Jangid's car. The engineer, identified as a resident of Kharghar Sector 10, Akash Jangid, was driving on the wrong side near Kopra Bridge road. When Constable Namdev Gadekar (32), attached to Kharghar traffic unit, Navi Mumbai saw the car driven by Jangid coming in the wrong direction, he tried to stop him.
Amarnath cloudburst: Gehlot announces ₹5 L aid for kin of victims from Raj
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for families of pilgrims from the state killed in the Amarnath cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased pilgrims from Rajasthan were identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, an official from the disaster management and relief department told news agency PTI. They all belonged to Sri Ganganagar district, the official added.
