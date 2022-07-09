Aligarh police release special traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha

The Aligarh police on Saturday released a special traffic plan to ensure smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations in the city on Sunday.

“The special traffic plan will remain in effect from 5 am to 11 am on Sunday. Both heavy and light vehicles will have limited access in the city area during this period,” a press statement released by Aligarh police said.

Guidelines were also issued for non-traditional vehicles like e-rickshaws, bullock carts and tractor-trolleys.

“The movement of non-traditional vehicles was prohibited in most of the city area during this duration of six hours when namaz would be offered followed by Qurbani (sacrifice),” the note read.

Meanwhile, Aligarh district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani attended Thana Diwas at Tappal police station and took note of Thursday night incident when some members of one community threw eggs at a wedding procession of those from dalit community.

“We have heard the complainants and case has been registered on Friday and required police force deployed. Situation is under control and an eye has been kept on trouble makers,” said SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

The police and administrative officials also hit the roads in Braj region to assess preparations.

The SSP said authorities in Aligarh have been asked to remain on vigil even after Bakrid as Hindu holy month of ‘Shravan’ will follow soon.

AMU VC extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice chancellor professor Tariq Mansoor extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to all and said: “This is the day of sacrifice which reminds us that we must be ready to part with our belongings for attaining the divine blessing. May the Almighty accept our offerings and answer our supplications”.

He added “Let us work hard with the spirit of faith and warmth of love to brighten our path towards enlightenment and may Allah bless the AMU community and the Nation with peace, happiness and prosperity.”