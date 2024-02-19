All dressed up: Groom takes police exam in style

Donning a pagri and blazer to look his best for a special occasion, Prashant Namdev showed up at an examination centre to write the U.P. police constable exam in Mahoba on Sunday. Prashant Namdev, a police constable aspirant, at an exam centre in his groom avatar in Mahoba on Sunday. (Sourced)

Unlike other candidates, he, however, had scores of people waiting for him, including his wife-to-be. Despite having his wedding scheduled the same day, Namdev arrived at the Chandrika Women’s College where he was assigned to write the test.

His decision to prioritise the exam over his own wedding procession impressed policemen on the ground. He said his family members and friends supported his decision. Following the completion of the exam, Namdev’s wedding procession proceeded as planned.