Allahabad HC acquits rebel SP MLA Abhay Singh in attempt to murder case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday acquitted rebel Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abhay Singh in an around 15-year-old attempt to murder case. The Ambedkar Nagar court on May 10, 2023, acquitted Abhay Singh and other accused. Vikas Singh then filed an appeal against the decision of the Ambedkar Nagar court in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. (For Representation)

A single judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy passed the order. Abhay Singh, the rebel SP MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya, was named in the case by Vikas Singh—a close associate of former BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari aka Khabbu Tiwari.

The incident took place on May 15, 2010 in Ayodhya and an FIR was lodged the same day with Maharajganj police station. Later, the case was transferred to the Ambedkar Nagar court.

On December 20, 2024, a double judge bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava had passed a split verdict in the case.

While Justice Masoodi had sentenced Abhay Singh to three years’ imprisonment, Justice Srivastava had acquitted him, upholding the decision of the Ambedkar Nagar sessions court. Due to the difference in opinion, the case was referred to a third judge.