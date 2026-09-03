Education dept officer held for taking ₹10,000 bribe in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The accused, identified as Chandra Kumar Yarda, BEO in Konta, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant Kawasi Mangal Ram.
Updated on: Sep 3, 2026, 14:13:15 IST
PTI
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An education department officer in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district has been arrested by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹10,000 for the payment of arrears to a woman employee, officials said on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Chandra Kumar Yarda, Block Education Officer in Konta, was caught red-handed on Wednesday while accepting the bribe from the complainant Kawasi Mangal Ram, an ACB official said.
In a complaint lodged at the ACB office in Jagdalpur, Mangal Ram, a resident of Misma in Sukma, said his wife, Kawasi Sushila, posted as the Superintendent at Kanya Ashram (government-run residential school for girls) in Dubbatota, was due to receive an arrears payment of ₹16 lakh following the fixation of her pay scale.
The accused allegedly sought 5 per cent of the total arrears amount as a bribe, amounting to ₹80,000 for facilitating the payment, he said.