Allahabad HC denies maintenance to wife earning 73K salary

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has denied maintenance to a wife, who works as a software engineer and earns ₹73,000 salary with investment in a flat worth ₹80 lakh. The court held that she is capable of maintaining herself. Justice Saurabh Lavania passed the order on August 20 in response to a revision petition filed by the husband challenging the final order passed by the principal judge, Family Court, Lucknow.

Justice Saurabh Lavania passed the order on August 20 in response to a revision petition filed by the husband challenging the final order passed by the principal judge, Family Court, Lucknow in a case registered under Section 125 Cr.P.C.

Noting that the wife has purchased a flat of ₹80,43,409 in Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow, the high court reversed the family court’s direction to pay ₹15,000 per month to the wife, while refusing to interfere with the direction to pay ₹25,000 per month to the child.

The court observed, “Considering the aforesaid, including undisputed facts according to which the opposite party no.2 (wife of revisionist) is a software engineer and is employed with TCS and presently earning ₹73,000/- per month, which to the view of this court is sufficient to enable her to maintain herself, as also that she has purchased a flat of ₹80,43,409, booked in the month of January, 2023, by providing a cheque of ₹47,670 dated 11.01.2023 to the builder/promoter, and in affidavit dated 06.05.2023 she indicated her income ₹50,000 per month approx, this court is of the view that in granting maintenance to opposite party no.2, i.e. Rs.15,000 per month, the Family Court committed error and direction of Family Court to provide ₹25,000 per month to opposite party no.3 (minor child of revisionist and opposite party no.2) is justified.”

The husband is a software engineer and was earning about ₹1,70,000 per month when the final order on the issue was passed, which on the date of the hearing stood at ₹1,75,000. The wife, along with the minor child, has been living separately on account of matrimonial discord since February 2023.