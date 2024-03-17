Allahabad HC quashes defamation case against BJP MP

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has quashed all the proceedings of a defamation case filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh along with the summoning order passed by the trial court. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the petitioner had written letters to the government authorities against the complainant but the same letters were not sent to any publication. So, no defamation case was made out. (For Representation)

The order was passed by Justice Mohd Faiz Alam Khan on March 12 on the petition filed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh challenging the summoning order passed this year by the additional chief judicial magistrate-lll, (MP/MLA) court, Lucknow, in a complaint case lodged by Dr Mohd Kamran.

Opposing the plea, state counsel Rajesh Kumar Singh contended that since it was a complaint case, it was for the court to assess the propriety of the order passed by the trial court. The counsel for complainant also opposed the plea by placing some rulings on the issue in question.

The court said, “I am satisfied that proceedings of the case have been initiated without there being any sufficient ground. ....The letters appear to be privileged communication between two constitutional authorities. Applicant himself is having criminal history of three cases....”