Amid four headwinds, 4-layer survey to shape BJP’s 2027 candidate picks

Six months before Uttar Pradesh goes to polls, BJP’s internal assessment is flashing amber. Beyond routine anti-incumbency, four factors — UGC controversy, Gen Z anger over jobs, upper caste unease on quota, and deep cadre fatigue — are working against the ruling party, forcing it to press reset on how it picks candidates for the 2027 battle. The internal note lists four headwinds-UGC row, GenZ anger, quota faultline and cadre fatigue. (For representation)

Ticket distribution, always a minefield, has now become BJP’s biggest headache. To tackle it, the party is rolling out a four-level feedback mechanism across all 403 assembly seats to check winnability afresh. A large-scale churn of sitting MLAs is on the cards.

“All four reports will be collated at central leadership level before finalising names. The idea is to have a 360-degree view — organisational performance, governance connect, central leadership’s independent assessment and Sangh’s ground report without filter,” said a senior leader involved in planning.

Four surveys, one goal — find winner

Sources said four parallel surveys would run simultaneously: One, by state BJP organisation through district and sector in-charges, rating MLAs on 15 parameters — Vidhan Sabha attendance, questions raised, MLA fund utilisation, presence in constituency, image among workers and involvement in party programmes.

Two, by state government at chief minister level through trusted agencies — is MLA accessible, are people satisfied with development works, how many thana-tehsil complaints are pending against his reference?

Three, by Union home minister Amit Shah’s team — discreet, professional, data-backed polling on winnability, caste equations and two-three alternative names per seat. This survey, in place since 2014, carries maximum weight in final call.

Four, the most brutal — ground report by RSS cadre. Pracharaks and vistaraks touring shakhas, meeting sampark pramukhs and opinion makers, giving unfiltered booth-level feedback.

Sitting MLAs rated poor in at least two of four surveys are almost certain to be dropped. “We cannot afford to repeat more than 60-65% sitting MLAs,” a leader conceded.

The need for churn is driven by shifting narrative. In 2022, Ram Mandir and double-engine planks dominated. Now, Opposition is making it local — inaccessible MLA, unemployed youth, corrupt thana-tehsil.

Asked to comment on the issue, Dinesh Pratap Singh, chief spokesperson for BJP in UP, said: “The BJP collects feedback from panna pramukhs and ground-level workers. There is no need for for the party to carry out surveys. Like SC/ST and OBC quota, there is also reservation for the upper caste in the form of EWS. The BJP works on the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. All sections of the community are with the BJP. The Gen Z anger against the BJP is the Opposition’s narrative for assembly polls.”

What’s worrying BJP

The internal note lists four headwinds-UGC row, GenZ anger, quota faultline and cadre fatigue.

New equity regulations have triggered unease among general category youth and teachers — BJP’s core base. The SP and Congress have projected it as an anti-upper caste move. Even with Centre’s clarification, fear is it may push upper castes towards NOTA or abstention in urban seats.

UP hasn’t seen street protests like Nepal or some Indian cities, but anger over unemployment, paper leaks, contractual jobs is simmering on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, etc. “Youth is not on road but is angry online. Opposition is amplifying that voice,” a functionary said.

Palpable anger among upper castes over perceived expansion of SC/ST reservation in promotions, misuse of SC/ST Act, and shrinking space in education and jobs. SP’s caste census and proportional quota pitch has sharpened divide. Question on ground: “What have we got?”

However, cadre fatigue is the biggest concern for the BJP. Booth workers complain their word doesn’t count, transfers happen without MLA/MP recommendation, karyakartas wait outside thana-tehsil. “Karyakartas feel the party is in power, they are not,” the note says.

Linked to it is growing public perception that BJP MLAs are powerless before bureaucracy. DMs, SPs, SDMs don’t take calls, development needs Lucknow push, MLA can’t get a constable transferred. “Voting for MLA doesn’t help at local level” — this perception is eroding value of sitting legislators, the report warns.

“These issues will undoubtedly affect the BJP in the assembly polls, but the party is likely to try to counter them through sops,” said Prof SK Dwivedi, former head of the political science department at Lucknow University.

“As far as upper caste protests against SC and ST reservation are concerned, the BJP’s vote bank is not confined to the upper castes alone. The party has considerable support among the SC, ST and OBC communities. However, there is no doubt that reservation is an issue among the elite class and the unreserved category,” he added.

The BJP, which won 255 seats with allies in 2022, admits 2027 will be tougher. The SP’s PDA pitch, Congress’s revival after Lok Sabha 2024 gains in UP, and apolitical youth narrative have changed the field.

The party hopes survey-driven replacement, counter narrative to UGC and quota issues, and direct outreach by CM Yogi Adityanath and central leadership in coming months can arrest the slide.

“The assessment is not that we are losing, but if we continue as is, the fight will be difficult. Course correction has to happen now,” said a leader privy to discussions.