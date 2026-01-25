Amid rift, CCTV cameras set up on seer’s camp premises

A standoff between Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and Magh Mela officials continued for the seventh consecutive day. On Saturday, the seer’s camp organisers claimed they had installed 10 CCTV cameras on the premises as the administration had been putting up notices “under the cover of darkness”. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati touring the Mela area on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

According to them, all movement in and out of the camp was now monitored. Several ‘sleuths’ in plain clothes from state and central agencies were also keeping a watch on the camp, they alleged.

Shalendra Yogiraj Sarkar, the PRO of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, said the surveillance setup expressed concern and alleged that the administration might attempt to frame the seer’s followers. He accused the mela officials of trying to deflect attention from their own lapses by attempting to find faults with the Swami and his disciples. He also claimed that support extended by various political parties to the seer had further unsettled the government.

The row between the seer and officials when the former was allegedly prevented from taking a holy dip at the Sangam while travelling in his palanquin. Later, a notice was served over his use of the title of ‘Shankaracharya.’

Meanwhile, Swami Avimukteshwaranand continued his campaign for a cow protection law. On the day, he toured sectors five and six of the Mela area, meeting saints and urging them to remain steadfast in the movement.

Speaking to the public outside his camp, he said: “The fair will come again, we will come again, and we will sit here like this until those who disrespected us correct their mistake.”

Responding to minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, who had wished him good sense, the seer said, “We are grateful to him. If he wishes good sense for us once, he should do so four or six more times.”

On deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s remarks, he said, “Seven days have passed since the incident. What investigation has he conducted?”

Also, Uttar Pradesh Congress, in a meeting at its Chowk office under the leadership of Mukund Tiwari, passed a resolution condemning what they described as an insult of the Shankaracharya and announced a ward‑level public awareness campaign across the city.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Ashish Patel said efforts were underway to resolve the controversy through dialogue.

Patel spoke to mediapersons in Basti and emphasised that mutual discussion remained the key to restoring normalcy.

“The solution will come through mutual dialogue, and we will review law and order arrangements to ensure clarity and peace,” Patel said.