Amid tight vigil, all set for 4th phase poll on 13 seats today

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said on Sunday that the Election Commission of India had completed preparations for holding fair and peaceful voting in the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Monday. As many as 33,149 EVM control units, 33,149 ballot units and 35,644 VVPATs will be used in the polling.

Polling will start from 7 am and continue till 6 pm. Adequate paramilitary forces had been deployed in the 13 constituencies to conduct the elections peacefully. In view of the heat, arrangements for shade, drinking water, toilets and signage had been made at the polling booths, he said.

Voting will take place at 26,588 polling booths in the fourth phase of which 4,715 booths have been marked as critical. To maintain vigil , three special observers, 13 general observers, nine police observers and 17 expenditure observers have also been deployed by the Election Commission of India. Apart from the above, 2,250 sector magistrates, 287 zonal magistrates, 111 static magistrates and 2,920 micro observers have also been deployed.

Live webcast has been arranged at 50% polling booths that will be monitored at three levels by the district election officer, chief electoral officer and Election Commission of India.

Rinwa said arrangements for videography had been made at 5,420 polling booths. As many as 189 model polling booths and 122 women managed booths, 42 for disabled and 55 booths managed by youths had also been established, he said.

The 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in which polling will be held in the fourth phase are Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Dhaurhara, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Mishrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad,-Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich (SC). Assembly bypoll would be held in Dadraul in Shahjahanpur district, he said.

A total of 2,47,47,027 voters, including 1,31,82,341 male voters , 1,15,63,739 female voters and 947 third gender voters will exercise their franchise .

The the highest number of voters is in Unnao and the lowest in Kanpur Lok Sabha constituencies . A total of 130 candidates are in the fray in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, of which 16 are female and 114 are male candidates. Ten candidates are in fray in Dadraul Assembly sub-constituency, of which two are female and eight male , as per the CEO .

The maximum 15 candidates are in fray from Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency and least seven candidates are contesting in Etawah (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

Complaints related to voting can be lodged by calling 1800-180-1950 at the state level and 1950 toll-free number at the district level. Complaints can also be lodged on C-Vigil, Voter Helpline App and NGSP, according to the CEO.