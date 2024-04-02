Amit Shah to kick off campaign from Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad today

LUCKNOW: Union home minister Amit Shah will launch his political campaign from Muzaffarnagar with a rally at the district’s National Inter College ground in Shahpur area on Wednesday. His meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and BJP leaders said a massive crowd is expected to attend the rally. Union home minister Amit Shah (File)

After the meeting, Shah is scheduled to visit Moradabad for a meeting of the Lok Sabha core group at a local hotel in the west UP constituency where Samajwadi Party candidate Ruchi Veera is facing opposition from sitting MP ST Hasan’s supporters. BJP leaders said that Shah would use the meeting to strategise for the upcoming elections. Shah’s visit to west UP comes days after prime minister Narendra Modi’s Meerut rally, through which he flagged the party’s Lok Sabha campaign.

BJP leaders said that over the next couple of days, more rallies by Modi, as well as Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda, have been planned all across west UP. The seven-phased polls will commence on April 19, with 8 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the first phase. This will be followed by the second phase, in which another 8 Lok Sabha constituencies, again in west UP, will go to polls. The west UP constituencies due for polls in the first two phases include Saharanpur, Kairana, and Muzaffarnagar (phase 1), and Amroha, Meerut, and Baghpat (phase II). The BJP has recently inked a pact with Rashtriya Lok Dal, a primarily west UP-based party largely of Jats, the influential caste in west UP.