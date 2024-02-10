 Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram temple - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram temple

Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram temple

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Bachchan reached the Ayodhya airport in the afternoon by a chartered flight. He was taken to the Ram temple for ‘darshan’ and ‘aarti’ by a vanity van brought here from Mumbai two days back. Bachchan spent about half an hour at the temple and also had a glimpse of the building from outside.

Ayodhya: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a visit to the Ram temple here on Friday.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, on Friday, (PTI)
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, on Friday, (PTI)

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Big B is seen exiting the temple amidst heavy security. He donned a white kurta pyjama for his visit.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Bachchan also had a lavish lunch with officers of the Ayodhya administration at the residence of commissioner Gaurav Dayal.

Bachchan reached the Ayodhya airport in the afternoon by a chartered flight. He was taken to the Ram temple for ‘darshan’ and ‘aarti’ by a vanity van brought here from Mumbai two days back. Bachchan spent about half an hour at the temple and also had a glimpse of the building from outside.

After attending the special prayer service at the Ram temple, the megastar proceeded towards the official residence of Ayodhya commissioner in Faizabad city.

The lunch hosted by commissioner Gaurav Dayal was attended by Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar, inspector general of police Pravin Kumar, Ayodhya senior superintendent of police Rajkaran Nayyar and municipal commissioner and vice chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority Vishal Singh. Big B was served vegetarian food with specialities of Awadh cuisine.

Commissioner Dayal said, “It was a great moment with Mr Bachchan. We had formal talks on art and culture of Awadh. Mr Bachchan also invited us to his home in Mumbai.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On