Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram temple

Ayodhya: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a visit to the Ram temple here on Friday. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, on Friday, (PTI)

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Big B is seen exiting the temple amidst heavy security. He donned a white kurta pyjama for his visit.

Bachchan also had a lavish lunch with officers of the Ayodhya administration at the residence of commissioner Gaurav Dayal.

Bachchan reached the Ayodhya airport in the afternoon by a chartered flight. He was taken to the Ram temple for ‘darshan’ and ‘aarti’ by a vanity van brought here from Mumbai two days back. Bachchan spent about half an hour at the temple and also had a glimpse of the building from outside.

After attending the special prayer service at the Ram temple, the megastar proceeded towards the official residence of Ayodhya commissioner in Faizabad city.

The lunch hosted by commissioner Gaurav Dayal was attended by Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar, inspector general of police Pravin Kumar, Ayodhya senior superintendent of police Rajkaran Nayyar and municipal commissioner and vice chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority Vishal Singh. Big B was served vegetarian food with specialities of Awadh cuisine.

Commissioner Dayal said, “It was a great moment with Mr Bachchan. We had formal talks on art and culture of Awadh. Mr Bachchan also invited us to his home in Mumbai.”