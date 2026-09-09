Ankit Baliyan murder: Fake accounts, online threats keep Shamli cyber cops on alert

: A parallel digital investigation has emerged as police race to identify and arrest the two absconding shooters involved in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan in Shamli on August 26, with suspected fake social media accounts being used to post threats, purported confessions and photographs of wanted accused, police officials privy to the investigation said. Ankit Baliyan (Sourced)

Police suspect the accounts could be an attempt to mislead investigators and create confusion around the murder probe. Some have claimed responsibility for Baliyan’s killing, while others have threatened two more murders. In one of the most serious instances, an Instagram account allegedly threatened to bomb and kill members of Baliyan’s family.

Around 15 social media accounts created in the name of wanted sharpshooter Satyam Kadyan, or carrying his photographs, have already been blocked or removed, police said. Cyber teams are now monitoring newly created accounts using the names and identities of Satyam and other accused to circulate posts, videos and threats.

“A video uploaded on Sunday from an account using Satyam’s name prompted the cyber team to immediately begin tracing its digital trail. Investigators are trying to establish who created the video, where it was uploaded from and whether it was posted by an actual accused or by someone deliberately using a fake identity,” a senior official aware of the development said.

The Shamli cyber crime police report mentions an Instagram account named Malaniyaaman, from which a post allegedly threatened that two more murders would take place. A similar threat was reportedly posted from an account named kady.4nsatyam.

Another account, bhupender_dhingra_2001, allegedly claimed responsibility for Baliyan’s murder, stating that he was killed because he had abused someone, according to the police report. Investigators are examining the authenticity and digital origin of such purported confessions.

The most serious threat allegedly came from Bholushahpur, an Instagram account created on August 26. According to the cyber crime police report, the account claimed responsibility for Baliyan’s murder and threatened to bomb and kill his family.

The threats have heightened concern among Baliyan’s family members. Police have deployed more than 15 personnel for their security, with personnel accompanying family members whenever they leave home.

Cyber investigators have also found accounts using old photographs of wanted accused Satyam Kadyan and portraying them as the men behind the murder. The police suspect such posts could create confusion among the public and divert the investigation.

The cyber crime report mentions several such accounts, including Bholushahpur, Kady. Ansatyam, Kady4n.system and Jaat_01_01. Investigators are working to identify their operators and establish whether they have any links with the murder.

Police have written to the headquarters of Facebook and Instagram seeking technical details of accounts created in the names of Satyam and another accused, Aryan. The investigators are seeking information that could help identify the operators and establish their digital activity.

Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh said police were identifying fake accounts operating in Satyam’s name and getting them removed, while the cyber team was continuously monitoring social media activity.