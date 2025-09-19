LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday issued fresh guidelines to Anti-Romeo Squads here to step up action under the state government’s Mission Shakti campaign, which aims to ensure the safety of women and girls in public spaces. Anti-Romeo Squads to step up vigil near schools, colleges, malls

Police commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar and joint police commissioner (Law and Order) Bablu Kumar briefed squad members from 54 police stations during a training session at the Radio Headquarters auditorium, stated an official note on Friday.

The officials directed the squads to intensify vigil around schools, colleges, markets, parks, and malls to curb the incidents of harassment, indecent behaviour, and lewd comments. Each squad will have an armed male official in uniform, and two more officials, including a female, in plain clothes. The teams will be active daily from 8 am to 8 pm, with special focus on educational institutions in the morning and crowded public places in the evening, stated the note.

To enhance mobility and communication, the squads will be provided with two- and four-wheelers fitted with wireless sets. Vehicles will display the ‘Mission Shakti’ and ‘Anti-Romeo Squad’ logos for easy identification.

The guidelines also emphasised corrective over punitive measures. First-time offenders will be warned, counselled, and their parents informed, while repeat offenders will face strict legal action. Details of apprehended individuals, including photographs, names, and addresses, will be documented in registers. Complaint boxes will be installed in girls’ schools and women’s colleges for anonymous reporting.

Senior officials made it clear that the initiative must not lead to public humiliation, inhumane treatment, or moral policing. Couples following social norms will not be harassed. The squads have been instructed to act strictly within the law and without discrimination.

A senior police official said the mission’s primary goal is to create a safe and fear-free environment for women and girls, strengthening public confidence in law enforcement.