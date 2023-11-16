Anti-sleep device to be installed in 10 UPSRTC buses

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 16, 2023 08:08 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will install anti-sleep devices in 10 buses on experimental basis soon, said transport minister Dayashankar Singh in a press statement on Thursday.

The installation of the device will cost approximately Rs. 14000 per unit (Photo for representation)
Singh said once the trial period of the first ten buses is complete, these devices will be installed in 680 buses of the Transport Corporation in the first phase. He added that the installation will cost approximately Rs. 14000 per unit.

The agency, Inceptum Tecnica Solutions Private Limited, will provide the device, he added.

The anti-sleep device functions when there is a possibility of an accident. An LED light starts blinking for 5 to 8 seconds in day mode and 6 to 9 seconds in night mode. Following that, the buzzer starts sounding, after which the sound of a siren starts, and the SMS reaches the headquarters.

The minister said that all of the data will also be stored on the cloud.

