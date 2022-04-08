‘Apprenticeship fair’ in all the districts of UP on April 21
‘Apprenticeship Fairs’ will be organised in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh on April 21 to connect more youths with various training programmes. The fair will be organised in each district’s nodal government industrial training institute, and the timing of the fair will be from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm to maintain uniformity across the entire state
MSME additional chief secretary, Navneet Sehgal, and principal secretary, vocational education and skill development, Amrit Abhijat, issued the guidelines to all the divisional commissioners/district magistrates for conducting the fair.
The district-wise progress of the fair will be updated after every two hours on the online system prepared by the PMU constituted in the directorate.
All the deputy commissioners, district industries and export promotion centre will ensure that the apprentice vacancies in the registered establishments are counted and displayed on the portal www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
HC takes suo motu cognisance of dog attack on siblings in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dogs' attack on a minor brother–sister duo in the state capital leading to the boy's death and serious injuries to the sister. A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said: “Nothing can be more pain giving for a human being than to learn a human life being lost in such a manner.”
Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election
Polling parties began moving from Sadar tehsil in Agra, on Friday, to the 16 centres for the elections of the member of the legislative council (local bodies) of Agra-Firozabad constituency to be held on Saturday. Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, are in the contest, besides three independent candidates.
Kidney racket: State govt forms inquiry panel to investigate regional authorisation committee
The state government has formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the regional organ transplant committee to investigate the lacunae that led to the kidney racket in the city. Earlier, Ruby hall clinic, which conducted the transplant after approval from the regional committee, was sent a show cause notice with respect to the same case. The health department had sent out a show cause notice to Ruby hall clinic regarding the same case.
Yogi government 2.0: Bulldozers on a roll again in Uttar Pradesh
The bulldozers are expectedly back in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government 2.0. Since March 25, the day the Yogi government was sworn in for a second term, these machines that helped shape the narrative for 2022 UP polls have been roaring frequently, razing structures of the mafia and pulling down encroachments. In one instance, they even demolished the property of a former cop, who is a murder accused.
HC allows DHFL promoter to be shifted to private hospital
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday set aside a special CBI court order, directing the transfer of DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to Sir J J Hospital from Kokilaben Hospital, where he has been kept since April last year for treatment of various ailments. The order was passed after the CBI filed an application seeking an end to Wadhawan's stay at the private hospital as there were medical emergencies.
