Apprenticeship Mela: Over 10k students selected across UP
More than 10,000 students secured apprenticeships under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), in the state government organised statewide ‘Apprenticeship Mela’, on Thursday.
Around 80,000 skilled candidates from various government programmes attended the Mela. These included graduates from various trades of ITI, certified candidates from UP Skill development mission, PMKVY and DDU-GKY.
Over 3,000 establishments participated, out of which, more than 1500 establishments registered on the NAPS portal.
As many as 15,000 opportunities were created on the NAPS portal.
Suraj Kumar, an electronic mechanic trade pass out from Government ITI, Chargawa in Gorakhpur, secured an apprenticeship with M/S Indian Auto Wheels, Gorakhpur. “I am very grateful for the opportunity. This apprenticeship is the next stepping stone in my career, and I will make the best of it. A lot of my other batch mates also secured apprenticeships with other companies,” he said.
The ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ was organised at all the Nodal ITIs in 75 districts across Uttar Pradesh.
It was jointly organised by the department of vocational education and skill development, department of MSME promotion and export, directorate of training and employment and Rightwalk foundation. Rightwalk Foundation acts as the project management unit (PMU) for the apprenticeship programme in UP and is assisted by Veddis Foundation and Gharda Chemicals.
The minister of state for vocational education, Kapil Dev Agarwal, inaugurated the mela at the Government Nodal ITI in Lucknow. “The state government is committed to providing employment to youth and skilling them. We have been pushing our efforts to link more establishments and students with the policy for mutual benefits, and the ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ is a monumental step in the same direction,” the minister said.
Some of the significant companies which participated included Samsung India, Yamaha India, UFlex, Indian Railways, Reliance Cement, Awadh Rail Infra, HAL, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors Limited and many more.
-
Pune MSEDCL restores power at woman’s bungalow after 49 days
PUNE Regular visits to the Baner office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over the past 49 days and filling up of the consumer grievance redress form (CGRF) have finally borne fruit for Aparna Karmarkar with power being restored at her two-storeyed bungalow at Balewadi Thursday afternoon. Karmarkar is currently staying at her Sahakarnagar residence.
-
Prior permission must for processions, no arms display permitted: Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said no arms and weapons should be displayed at any religious processions. “An affidavit regarding maintaining peace and harmony must be obtained from the organisers of processions,” he said at a Team-9 meeting. Team-9 refers to team of top bureaucrats. The CM also cautioned on Covid. He said extra caution was required in these districts.
-
Coming up soon at KGMU: UP’s first skin bank for burn injury patients
State's first skin bank that will help serve burn injury patients will come up in Lucknow's King George's Medical University. A skin bank is a place where skin from a donor, mostly people who wish to donate organs after death, is harvested and preserved. “Such preserved skin is used for grafting upon patients with severe burn injuries,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery at KGMU, where the bank is coming up.
-
94 kg of nails removed from tree trunks during BMC’s decluttering drive
Mumbai: As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's special drive to declutter the space around the basins of roadside trees of Mumbai, the civic body has removed 1,325 illegal billboards from tree branches, demolished unwanted concrete slabs from around 983 trees and removed 94 kg of nails affixed on tree trunks. Mumbai has around 30 lakh trees out of which around 2 lakh trees are on the roadside.
-
14-year-old boy dies after overspeeding in Bhiwandi
In a fatal accident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life and his 13-year-old friend was injured in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning after riding a sports bike, KTM 200 CC. He could not control his speed while riding and bumped into a dumper in front of him. The Nizampur police registered a case against the unknown person and are investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Zaid Shaikh and the injured, Kaif Danish Siddhique.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics