Army Major conquers gruelling 50km Patnitop Marathon

Major Sachin Singh Kuntal from the Indian Army Ordnance Corps clinched the top position in the fifth edition of the Patnitop Marathon held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Sunday. The officer, who hails from Mathura district, conquered the 50km ultramarathon with a timing of 5 hours, 26 minutes, and 1 second. Major Sachin Singh Kuntal with the trophy (Sourced)

The marathon, which commenced at 4:30am in the scenic yet demanding terrain of Patnitop, saw 430 participants from across the country. The route, featuring a punishing elevation gain of nearly 6,500 feet, tested every participant’s physical and mental resilience against biting temperatures and high-altitude conditions.

“Patnitop ultramarathon is among the most gruelling endurance competitions in the country. The low temperature and steep climbs were challenging, but with the support and motivation from my seniors and colleagues, I was able to finish first,” said Major Kuntal, a trained para commando and an accomplished endurance athlete.

Major Kuntal currently serves as the captain of the Indian Army Ultramarathon and Adventure Triathlon Team, bringing laurels to the force at both national and international levels consistently.

Earlier, Major Kuntal had led his team in IronMan 70.3, Goa, the world’s toughest endurance triathlon, where they completed the rigorous combination of sea swimming, cycling, and running in 4 hours, 42 minutes, and 39 seconds, well within the official cut-off of 8 hours and 30 minutes. His Surya Command adventure team was also adjudged the ‘Best Hill Running Team’ at the Army Adventure Cup 2023, held over 10 days.

The officer credited his passion for endurance sports to his elder brother, former Lieutenant Colonel Swaroop Singh Kuntal, who once won the title of Ultraman India.

“My brother inspired me to take up professional endurance competitions. My next goal is to secure the top position at the International Military Adventure Challenge Cup to be held in February next year,” he added.