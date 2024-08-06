Artists from India and Bangladesh showcase ‘nature on canvas’

The work of 25 artists from India and Bangladesh is on display at the exhibition Towards Nature at Kala Srot Art Gallery in the city. Due to the unrest in the neighboring country, the four participants Anirban Mallick, Anand Kumar, Rajwan Shak and Najiya Sultan could not travel to India, but their work is earning rave reviews. Rajib Sikder, SN Lal and Hina Bhatt at the art exhibition.(HT Photo)

The Indian participants include Prof SP Verma, Prof Jaydeep Bhattacharjee, Prof SA Jafar, Sanjay Kumar Raj, Prof Khokan Raut, Hina Bhatt, Rajib Sikdar, Hiranmay Patnaik, Ravi Prakash Singh, Fuad Kidwai, Moumita Mosan, Manisha Dixit, Dulal Sarkar, Desh Deepak, Aniket Chandra Saxena, Jai Shankar Sharma, Jhilli Choudhury, Dinesh Kumar, Pragati Singh, Navneet Kumar Randhawa, Vinita Rathore, Rabi Pashi, and Mousumi Mallick Sengupta.

Kolkatta-based painter and exhibition curator Rajib Sikdar says, “The Bangladeshi artists have been to India many times but could not make it this time however they made it a point to courier their work to us. The exhibition is themed on bringing back mankind to nature. The purpose is to revive and revisit the fading bond between human and mother nature. And coming up with such exhibitions does bring the focus back on the issue. Art is an expression that cannot be divided by religion, caste, country etc.”

The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof VP Sharma, chief scientist, the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research and Indian National Science Academy scientist Chandra Mohan Nautiyal.

Artwork collection mainly consisted acrylic paintings whereas Prof Bhattacharjee presented textile painting while Desh Deepak used natural colours to create his canvas. Lucknow-based lensman Fuad has showcased his photographs, informed organiser SN Lal.

Many well-known artists of the city, professors, students as well as the working artists of the regional Lalit Kala Academy were also present at the exhibition, who had a special discussion on art. On this occasion, the catalogue of the exhibition titled ‘Towards Nature’ was also released.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till August 9.