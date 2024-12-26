ASI team surveys stepwell, Firozshah fort in U.P.’s Sambhal

LUCKNOW After the Sambhal district administration decided to protect all historical monuments in that ancient town, a team from Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Meerut circle, which started a survey of the ‘Rani ki Bawdi’ stepwell in Chandausi tehsil in a bid to conserve the structure, continued the exercise on Thursday too. A two-member team of the ASI from Meerut has started a survey of the Ranki Ki Bawdi (stepwell) in Sambhal. (Agency)

The Sambhal administration and the ASI team also visited historic Firozshah fort in Firozpur village on Wednesday and removed illegal structures, including a wall constructed illegally to block fort’s entrance.

“A two-member team of the ASI from Meerut started a survey of the Ranki Ki Bawdi (stepwell) on Wednesday. The team also collected samples for carbon dating,” said Neetu Rani, sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Chandausi.

“In the ongoing excavation work of the stepwell, its first floor is now clearly visible. Most likely two more floors are still there to be excavated,” the SDM added.

The Sambhal administration came to know about the 150-years-old stepwell, spread into 400-sq metre, in Laxman Ganj area of Sambhal district’s Chandausi tehsil on December 11, leading to its excavation.

“All places of historic and religious importance will be conserved,” said Sambhal district magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

The Sambhal administration has also started the restoration work of 365-year-old Firozshah fort. It was constructed during the period 1656-1659 and is spread into 1.2 hectare. Mughal king Shahjahan got the fort constructed for his loyalist Sayyed Firoz.

Despite the fact that the fort is an ASI protected monument, it is in a dilapidated condition and several illegal structures have come up there.

“The ASI team today (Thursday) surveyed the fort, Brahma kund and other religious structures in Sambhal. All of them will be conserved,” said Vandana Mishra, SDM, Sambhal.

“Illegal structures within the Sambhal fort and the illegal wall blocking its entrance have been demolished,” Mishra added.

As per the Sambhal administration, the ASI will prepare a formal proposal with estimated funds required for the restoration project.

A four-member team of the ASI on December 20 carried out a survey and carbon dating at the Kartik Mahadev temple also known as Bhasma Shankar temple at Khaggu Sarai in Sambhal and five other Hindu pilgrimage sites, including Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep and Chakrapani and 19 wells.

The temple was reopened after 46 years on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the structure during a drive against power theft. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple has an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

The second round of survey was carried out on December 21. The ASI team collected artefacts recovered from wells, samples from the temple’s walls and mud for carbon dating.