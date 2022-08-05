Assistant teacher in U.P.’s Sitapur suspended for abusing headmistress

A male teacher of a government primary school in Sitapur district was suspended after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen abusing the headmistress repeatedly in the presence of students for marking him absent. The police have registered a case against him too.

The incident occurred in Karanpur Primary School in Sandana police station area of Sitapur last month, according to district magistrate Anuj Singh. The accused teacher has been suspended from school and attached with Block Resource Centre.

“An FIR has been registered against assistant teacher Sachin Yadav under relevant sections of IPC on August 3, on the complaint of the headmistress Aarti. The matter is being investigated,” said Sushil Kumar Yadav, circle officer of Mishrikh area.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Ajit Kumar said, “Findings by block education officer proved that the assistant teacher Sachin Yadav abused headmistress Aarti in front of the children.”

Kumar said further investigation in the matter was on.

The district magistrate said, “There is enough evidence against the accused teacher and there is a possibility that he may be removed from service.”