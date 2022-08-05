Assistant teacher in U.P.’s Sitapur suspended for abusing headmistress
A male teacher of a government primary school in Sitapur district was suspended after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen abusing the headmistress repeatedly in the presence of students for marking him absent. The police have registered a case against him too.
The incident occurred in Karanpur Primary School in Sandana police station area of Sitapur last month, according to district magistrate Anuj Singh. The accused teacher has been suspended from school and attached with Block Resource Centre.
“An FIR has been registered against assistant teacher Sachin Yadav under relevant sections of IPC on August 3, on the complaint of the headmistress Aarti. The matter is being investigated,” said Sushil Kumar Yadav, circle officer of Mishrikh area.
Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Ajit Kumar said, “Findings by block education officer proved that the assistant teacher Sachin Yadav abused headmistress Aarti in front of the children.”
Kumar said further investigation in the matter was on.
The district magistrate said, “There is enough evidence against the accused teacher and there is a possibility that he may be removed from service.”
Court orders Nihal Garware to return to jail from private hospital
Mumbai The special PMLA court has ordered industrialist Nihal Garware, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year in connection with the J&K bank money laundering case, to return to Arthur Road jail from Breach Candy hospital where heGarwareas been admitted since June 7. Pursuant to orders passed by a vacation judge, on June 7, the 55-year-old was admitted to Breach Candy hospital, specifically for rheumatological and gastroenterological examinations.
Sawan delicacies get new flavours!
With the rainy season finally setting-in, the Sawan special sweet delicacies have thronged local markets and are prominently topping the sales chart. The other favourites such as andarsy ki goli, doodh pheni and mango sweets too are selling big time. Andarsa and pheni could not be meddled with but the mithaiwallahs are showing full creativity when it comes to ghewar. Not all believe in innovating with the traditional sweet.
Over 6,000 apply for PMAY houses on land freed from ex-MP Atiq Ahmed’s possession
After the Prayagraj Development Authority invited online applications for allotment of 76 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the piece of land freed from Mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed's possession in Lukerganj, over 6,000 individuals have applied. “We are constructing two blocks on the land measuring 1731 square metres and these would be ground plus three-storey buildings”, said vice-chairman, PDA, Arvind Chauhan.
ED files charge sheet in Pune Land grab case, names Avinash Bhosale’s son
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet in the Pune land grab case and named high-profile Pune builder Avinash Bhosale's son Amit Bhosale, and two others in the prosecution complaint. ED's Pune land grab case is based on the FIR registered by the Pune Police. Avinash Bhosale is closely related to Congress. His daughter Swapnali Kadam is the wife of state Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam.
Chota Shakeel’s brother-in-law arrested by NIA
Mumbai Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a case related to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Qureshi, known as the CEO of D-company and one of the most trusted people in the gang, is a resident of Meer apartment, MT Ansari Marg, Arab Lane in Mumbai Central.
