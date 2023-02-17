Home / Cities / Lucknow News / At 55, former Bareilly MLA hopes to clear Intermediate exam

lucknow news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The 55-year-old, who wants to pursue LLB once he passes the exam, which started on February 16, believes that there is no age for education

Former MLA Rajesh Mishra (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, a.k.a Pappu Bhartol, from Bareilly is writing his intermediate exam under the UP Board. The 55-year-old, who wants to pursue LLB once he passes the exam, which started on February 16, believes that there is no age for education.

He said a number of students took pictures with him after one of the tests. He said he advised the youngsters not to take undue exam stress.

“The state government is very strict in maintaining the sanctity of the exam as a lot of CCTV cameras have been put in place,” the two-time MLA from Bithari Chainpur constituency of Bareilly.

Guidelines to ensure no copying in exams

Divyakant Shukla, secretary of Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh has issued guidelines regarding the special monitoring and vigilance with a view to ensure fairness of the high school and intermediate examinations.

Shukla told officials, “It should be ensured that the strong rooms of examination centers are completely sealed and under CCTV surveillance. Strong room keys must be kept safe under the custody of static magistrate posted at the center.”

© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
