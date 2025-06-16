At Pilibhit medical college, new moms suffer chemical burns after C-section; probe on

In a case of medical negligence, nearly a dozen women have reportedly suffered chemical burns on the back of their bodies during cesarean section (C-section) they underwent at the MCH or maternal and child health wing of the Pilibhit medical college. In response to the allegations, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Alok Kumar Sharma has issued a notice to the MCH chief medical superintendent (CMS). (For representation)

The surgeries under scrutiny took place over the last couple of weeks. The burns were severe enough to leave lasting scars. The issue has sparked widespread concern and administrative response.

Allegedly, the burns occurred due to improper post-operative care. Medicines, such as antiseptic Betadine, used during the surgeries were allegedly not properly cleaned from the patients’ bodies before they were shifted to the ward.

Meanwhile, some doctors pointed to the possibility of the mishandling of medical equipment such as the diathermy machine.

The incident came to public attention when images of one patient’s back with burn injuries surfaced on social media, prompting officials to take action. Although the authenticity of these images has not been verified, the authorities have launched an investigation.

Among the affected women is Chaman Devi, a resident of Gajraula region, who underwent a C-section on June 2. Other patients who have alleged negligence by the hospital are Princi, Birla Devi, Roop Devi, and Raskumari.

In response to the allegations, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Alok Kumar Sharma has issued a notice to the MCH chief medical superintendent (CMS).

“This incident highlights gross negligence during post-operative care of new mothers. A notice has been served to the CMS, and we are awaiting a detailed explanation,” the CMO said.

Dr. Sangeeta Aneja, the principal of medical college, said: “Disinfectants such as Betadine used during C-sections were not cleaned properly after the surgery. This is a clear case of negligence. We are investigating the matter and will take appropriate action.”