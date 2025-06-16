Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

At Pilibhit medical college, new moms suffer chemical burns after C-section; probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 16, 2025 08:38 AM IST

In a case of medical negligence, nearly a dozen women have reportedly suffered chemical burns on the back of their bodies during cesarean section (C-section) they underwent at the MCH or maternal and child health wing of the Pilibhit medical college

In a case of medical negligence, nearly a dozen women have reportedly suffered chemical burns on the back of their bodies during cesarean section (C-section) they underwent at the MCH or maternal and child health wing of the Pilibhit medical college.

In response to the allegations, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Alok Kumar Sharma has issued a notice to the MCH chief medical superintendent (CMS). (For representation)
In response to the allegations, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Alok Kumar Sharma has issued a notice to the MCH chief medical superintendent (CMS). (For representation)

The surgeries under scrutiny took place over the last couple of weeks. The burns were severe enough to leave lasting scars. The issue has sparked widespread concern and administrative response.

Allegedly, the burns occurred due to improper post-operative care. Medicines, such as antiseptic Betadine, used during the surgeries were allegedly not properly cleaned from the patients’ bodies before they were shifted to the ward.

Meanwhile, some doctors pointed to the possibility of the mishandling of medical equipment such as the diathermy machine.

The incident came to public attention when images of one patient’s back with burn injuries surfaced on social media, prompting officials to take action. Although the authenticity of these images has not been verified, the authorities have launched an investigation.

Among the affected women is Chaman Devi, a resident of Gajraula region, who underwent a C-section on June 2. Other patients who have alleged negligence by the hospital are Princi, Birla Devi, Roop Devi, and Raskumari.

In response to the allegations, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Alok Kumar Sharma has issued a notice to the MCH chief medical superintendent (CMS).

“This incident highlights gross negligence during post-operative care of new mothers. A notice has been served to the CMS, and we are awaiting a detailed explanation,” the CMO said.

Dr. Sangeeta Aneja, the principal of medical college, said: “Disinfectants such as Betadine used during C-sections were not cleaned properly after the surgery. This is a clear case of negligence. We are investigating the matter and will take appropriate action.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / At Pilibhit medical college, new moms suffer chemical burns after C-section; probe on
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On