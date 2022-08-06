Auto driver’s murder: Illegal auto stand operator arrested; cops tracing two aides
With the arrest of illegal auto stand operator Chandan Mishra on Friday, the Lucknow police claimed to have nabbed the key accused in the murder of auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, 26, who was killed on the midnight of July 31 in area under PGI police station limits.
Police officials said the names of two more persons have surfaced on the basis of information extracted from Mishra during rigorous interrogation and further efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.
Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East, Prachi Singh said the names that surfaced during the investigation are that of Deepak Jaiswal and Monu Dixit. She said the murder was the fall out of old enmity between Chandan Mishra and Subash Chandra Pal over operation of illegal stand. She said an FIR for attack on Mishra was lodged against Pal on the former’s complaint at the PGI police station on June 1.
She said Chandra Mishra revealed during interrogation that he along with his two aides Jaiswal and Dixit had intercepted the auto of Pal near Uthratiya market when he was returning home on the night of July 31 and attacked him with bricks. She said Pal suffered fatal injury on head in the attack and succumbed to his injuries at Lok Bandhu hospital during treatment.
The DCP said initially the FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 for causing death due to negligence was registered against Chandan Mishra and his unidentified aides on August 1 but later it was altered into IPC section 302 for murder on August 3.
Another police official said the incident has exposed the nexus behind operation of illegal auto-stand in PGI area for past few years and involvement of police personnel in patronizing the illegal stand operator. The previous inspector in-charge of PGI police station Devendra Vikram Singh was suspended on August 2 after media highlighted the issue.
In the matter, Ravi Pratap Pal, a resident of Loni Katra, Barabanki, had lodged the FIR alleging that the illegal stand operator Chandan Mishra used to demand money from his brother Subash Chandra Pal (the deceased) to run auto and his brother had confronted him for it.
-
Edifice submits plan to manage debris from twin tower demolition
Edifice Engineering, the company entrusted with the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, on Thursday submitted a debris management plan to the Noida authority, outlining the way in which it will handle the waste resulting from the demolition of the 32 storeyed towers. The Supreme Court ordered demolition of the twin towers is scheduled for 2.30pm, August 21.
-
MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father placed under house arrest in Pratapgarh
PRAYAGRAJ: Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya's father Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on Friday. A faction of traders started protesting in nearby markets, including Kunda Nagar area. The traders also raised slogans against the police after closing the markets.
-
3,000 TB patients in need of nutritional support: PMC
The Pune Municipal Corporation health department has identified 3,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients from the city limits and aims to provide them with nutritional support under the 'End TB by 2025' campaign of the central government. Symptoms of TB include cough (sometimes blood-tinged), weight loss, night sweats and fever. The Indian government has pledged to eradicate TB by 2025. Every year 0.5 million TB patients go undetected who become tools in spreading the diseases.
-
NGT slaps ₹100 crore interim compensation on Noida for polluting rivers
The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday fined the Noida authority ₹100 crore and the Delhi Jal Board ₹50 crore for discharging untreated water into drains that eventually meet the Yamuna and Ganga rivers. The Noida authority has also been asked to sign a pact with NTPC to utilise sewage discharged into the drains that meet the two rivers.
-
Man caught ‘shooting’ video of woman in shower found dead
A 21-year-old man was found dead at a house in Illahabas village, under Phase 2 police station, on Thursday evening. Two men have been arrested for alleged abetment to suicide in the case, police said. According to officials, the deceased individual was allegedly caught shooting a video of a 19-year-old woman while she was taking a shower on Thursday afternoon. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics