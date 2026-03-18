Avoid propaganda, black armband protest on Eid not justified: Clerics

With the month of Ramzan in its last leg and Eid-ul-Fitr just three to four days away, clerics have warned people not to fall for any propaganda and advised them against wearing black armbands while offering Eid namaz. Clerics from both Shia and Sunni communities said Eid is a religious festival that should be celebrated in accordance with Sharia, and that any form of protest during Eid prayers is unjustified. Clerics said protesting, linking Eid to a particular incident, or wearing black armbands is not justified. (For representation)

Following the recent attack on Iran by the United States and Israel, the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the death of 160 schoolgirls in Iran, some reports suggested that people had been urged to wear black armbands during Eid prayers as a mark of protest.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairperson of the Islamic Centre of India and an executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said Eid-ul-Fitr should not be linked to any particular incident.

“Eid is a purely religious festival and is not associated with any particular incident or group. Muslims fast for a month, after which they are rewarded with the day of Eid by the Almighty. It is a day for prayers and we should pray for world peace, brotherhood and an end to all wars. However, protesting, linking Eid to a particular incident, or wearing black armbands is not justified in any case,” Farangi Mahali said.

“We all know that on the 17th of Ramzan, when Jang-e-Badr (the Battle of Badr) took place and many Sahabis (companions of the Prophet) were martyred, Eid was still celebrated. Similarly, Hazrat Ali was martyred on the 21st of Ramzan, yet Eid was celebrated. Even after the Prophet passed away, Eid continued to be observed. My point is that Eid is not related to any incident; it is a day granted by the Almighty after 30 days of fasting,” he added.

He said preparations for Eid namaz and moon sighting for the month of Shawwal were in full swing. “We have also held a meeting with the administration and civic authorities in this regard. Arrangements have been made for moon sighting on March 19, but the chances are very slim. Eid is most likely to be celebrated in India on March 21. However, the final word will be known by around 7.30 pm on March 19,” said the cleric, who also heads the Sunni Markazi Chand Committee.

General secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, also advised people against wearing black armbands during Eid.

“Eid should be celebrated with simplicity and namaz should be offered in accordance with the Sharia, not societal pressures. Unfortunately, society currently dominates religion. The day of Eid is declared by Allah, and wearing black armbands is not justified at all,” he said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Yusuf Malik in Rampur on charges of spreading rumours and inciting animosity among religious groups. Malik had stated on social media that jailed SP leader Mohd Azam Khan had urged Muslims to wear black clothes and black armbands during Eid namaz to protest the killing of 160 schoolgirls in an attack in Iran. Malik had met Azam Khan and his wife Tazeen Fatima at Rampur Jail on March 14.