Avoid unnecessary load shedding: Yogi to UPPCL
Taking a serious note of reports about load shedding in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday summoned Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) officials, asking them to ensure that all consumers get power as per the schedule without carrying out any additional rostering, an official said.
In a meeting in the evening, the chief minister told the officials to make whatever arrangements they deemed fit to provide power to villages, cities and industries as per the fixed roster.
“Do it promptly in the wider public interest. No laxity in this regard will be tolerated,” Yogi Adityanath warned.
Yogi Adityanath advised officials to buy additional power, if needed, and also see to it that local faults were repaired promptly to avoid unnecessary load shedding in villages and cities.
He asked them to be in touch with the Centre to maintain smooth coal supply to the thermal plants as per the norms to meet the demand.
Yogi Adityanath said each village and hamlet had got access to electricity in the last five years. Now, the government, he added, was committed to providing 24x7 power to all the consumers.
Underscoring the need for extensive reforms in the energy sector, he asked officials to speed up the work of installing smart meters in cities. He said rural households that still did not have a power connection should be provided one as per their eligibility under the Saubhagya scheme.
Yogi Adityanath told officials to make efforts to recover dues from the defaulters through dialogue with them and also directed them to chalk out a solid action plan to deliver correct bills to consumers on time. He said a one-time settlement scheme should be brought for defaulters to pay their arrears in an easy way. Yogi Adityanath further asked officials to strictly deal with power pilferers in accordance with the law to bring the line losses to the minimum possible level. He also emphasised the need for accelerating the work of underground cabling.
Two dead as under-repair 4-storey building collapses in south Delhi
New Delhi: Two labourers died and four sustained injuries when a four-storey building where construction work was going on collapsed on Monday afternoon in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday afternoon. Teams of National Disaster Response Force, the fire department and the local police launched a rescue operation that continued for over three hours. They rescued six people who were trapped under the debris, two of whom died of their injuries at the hospital.
2010 double murder: Chhota Rajan, 2 close aides acquitted, two get life terms
Mumbai: A special court on Monday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2010 Bhendi Bazaar double murder case while sentencing two others to life imprisonment. Besides Rajan, the court acquitted two other persons. Pronouncing the judgment, special judge A T Wankhede stated that Rajan and two others were acquitted for lack of evidence. Umed Shaikh, Adnan Sayyed and Rajan were acquitted.
‘Can’t throw people off’: Supreme Court on Sarojini Nagar slum eviction
The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the ongoing eviction of nearly 200 families residing in the slums of Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area and asked the Central government to act “humanely”, as is expected of a “model government”, by not taking any coercive action against the occupants till their plea for rehabilitation is decided next week. Three of the petitioners are minor, school-going children while the fourth is an elderly resident of the slum.
Recite Chalisa anywhere but won’t tolerate bullying, says Uddhav
MUMBAI Breaking Thackeray's silence on the Hanuman Chalisa row, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that he would welcome anyone to his house to chant the prayers, but won't bow down to any kind of bullying. Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that few people were trying to disrupt the country's peace.
Akhilesh warns of panic in UP over possible 4th wave of Covid
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that active Covid cases were rising in Uttar Pradesh and warned that there could be panic if the fourth wave hits the state, asserting that medical facilities were crumbling under the BJP government. Yadav alleged that the BJP government was proving to be more failure than ever on fronts of health, education, and law and order.
