Ayodhya fortified with multi-layered security, anti-drone system

LUCKNOW With nearly 48 hours to go for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, multi-layered security was put in place in the temple town on Saturday for the January 22 event, which would be attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests. Security checks for vehicles and people have been implemented across the town and no uninvited visitors/vehicles are allowed, said officials. UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony on January 22, in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Officials said the security arrangements involve over 20,000 officials and personnel of central security agencies as well as state security and police agencies while an anti-drone system has been installed to counter aerial threats during the programme.

The security mechanism comprises different agencies including Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guards (NSG), para commandos of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), UP Special Task Force (STF), and specially trained personnel of UP security headquarters, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), UP Special Security Force (UPSSF) as well as Intelligence Bureau sleuths. They will deploy advanced technologies, including rigorous aerial and artificial intelligence surveillance measures to ensure safety and success of the historic event.

UP Police DGP Vijaya Kumar on Saturday reviewed preparations for the mega event and issued stern directives to intensify vigilance across the state on January 22. He asked officials to intensify vigil on India-Nepal border with an intention to restrict suspicious movement.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Indo-Nepal coordination committee was held at the command centre of the 42nd Battalion of the SSB near the Indo-Nepal border area on Saturday. Officials of bordering districts of both India and Nepal reviewed security arrangements in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya as well as Republic Day on January 26.

Bahraich district magistrate Monica Rani asked SSB men and security agencies of Nepal for being vigilant. The DM asked authorities to maintain strict vigil on anti-social elements who may try to disrupt communal harmony. She emphasized paying special attention to the bordering areas.

SP Vrinda Shukla asked authorities to intensify patrolling in their respective areas and instructed security forces and police to safeguard all routes of forest areas connecting the two countries.