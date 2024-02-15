Ayodhya gets air connectivity with Pune
Lucknow Ayodhya got air connectivity with Pune on Thursday, with Akasa Air starting daily flights from the temple city to Pune via Delhi (with no change of aircraft) . The inaugural flight departed from Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya at 1.35 pm, scheduled to arrive at Pune International Airport at 5:50 pm with a stop at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 3:05 pm. “The flight schedule has been designed keeping in mind passenger convenience during daytime travel,” said Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air.
“ The launch of flights to Ayodhya will cater to the growing demand for air travel in the region. Ayodhya is set to witness a significant surge in tourism, which will further drive air travel demand . Our daily flights connecting Ayodhya with two major hubs - Pune and Delhi- will enhance connectivity and contribute to bolstering the economic development of the region,” he said.
Commenting on the launch, Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing & experience officer, Akasa Air said, “Since inception, we have received immense appreciation for our distinguished and category-defining offerings, including Café Akasa and Pets on Akasa, as well as our signature warm service delivered by our employees on-ground and inflight.”
Director, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Vinod Kumar said , “ The AAI is committed to increasing the number of flights to boost tourism in Ayodhya. Now the temple city has more than 10 flights a day.”